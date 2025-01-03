Negotiations to go on even if Imran Khan is sentenced on Jan 6: PTI

Release of PTI founder would only happen through legal process, not any deal: Sh Waqas Akram

PTI Spokesperson says civil disobedience movement targets the bogus govt, not the country or the people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Waqas Akram Sheikh on Friday said that the party’s negotiation process will continue even if founder Imran Khan is sentenced on January 6 Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference.

He clarified that negotiations with the government would not be linked to any court decisions. “We are not seeking deals with the government but demanding justice,” he asserted.

Sheikh Waqas also reaffirmed that the release of the PTI founder, Imran Khan would only happen through the legal process.

“The first phase of civil disobedience campaign is going on, which is, in fact, contingent upon the demands raised during the govt-opposition negotiations”, Sh Waqas Akram said while addressing media here on Friday.

On Dec 23, an Islamabad accountability court postponed until January 6 its verdict in £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference against ex-premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

The PTI spokesperson highlighted the adverse effects of internet shutdowns, noting that millions of dollars in remittances have been halted due to the disruptions. He accused the government of violating the Constitution and the law, claiming that there is no peace and order.

He described the civil disobedience movement as a stand against a corrupt system and expressed confidence that the success of the movement would become evident within a couple of months.

He emphasized that overseas Pakistanis have been fighting for their rights for decades and are now demanding their right to vote.

“Currently, the first phase of the movement is underway, targeting Pakistanis living abroad”, the PTI leader claimed, adding that these expatriates’ families are being threatened, and the full impact of the movement will be assessed within the next three months.

The PTI spokesperson clarified that the civil disobedience movement is not aimed at the country, but rather at the “bogus” government and what he described as an “incompetent” prime minister. He also acknowledged that PTI’s leadership is aware of the hardships the movement might impose on the public.

Sh Waqas Akram criticised the current government, asserting that those without a public mandate have been allowed to rule, leading to widespread human rights violations and the military trial of civilians.

He stressed that PTI is a political party, not an armed group, and reaffirmed that the civil disobedience movement will continue without compromise as long as its demands remain unmet.

Addressing speculation, Sheikh denied any arrangement regarding the release of PTI workers from military courts, stressing that their release should not be misconstrued as a goodwill gesture.

In conclusion, he stated that Imran Khan should not face a sentence on January 6, but reiterated that the negotiation process would continue regardless of the court’s decision.

The Islamabad Accountability Court had reserved its verdict in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference against ex-premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi and is set to announce the verdict on January 6.

The court had reserved the verdict on December 18, saying that it would be announced on December 23.

However, while presiding over the hearing, Judge Nasir Javed Rana said, “The verdict will not be announced today; [winter] vacations are coming and there is also a course at the high court.”

Officially, the court went on winter vacation from (December 24) until January 1.