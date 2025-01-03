Heidi Klum Returns to Project Runway After Eight-Year Absence

Heidi Klum is officially returning to Project Runway, marking her comeback after stepping away from the series in 2018. PEOPLE confirmed that the 51-year-old fashion icon will reprise her hosting duties for the upcoming 21st season of the hit reality competition, now airing on Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu.

Klum originally hosted Project Runway from its debut in 2004 until 2017, earning critical acclaim, including an Emmy Award in 2013, which she shared with her co-host Tim Gunn. Over her 16-season tenure, she was nominated for nine Emmys, as the show became a launching pad for numerous designers, including Christian Siriano, who has since risen to prominence as a top fashion designer.

The series, which has moved between networks including Bravo and Lifetime, continues to highlight emerging talent. It has expanded its offerings with spin-offs like All Stars and Project Runway: Junior. Past contestants such as Gunnar Deatherage and Irina Shabayeva have also found success, further cementing the show’s legacy.

Klum brought her signature style and personality to Project Runway, captivating audiences with her chic runway looks and her iconic farewell, “auf wiedersehen,” to eliminated contestants. Reflecting on her departure in 2017, Klum said, “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘auf wiedersehen’ to Project Runway. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart.”

Following her departure, Klum and Gunn launched their Amazon Prime series, Making the Cut. Meanwhile, Project Runway transitioned to new hosts, including Karlie Kloss and later Christian Siriano, who took on dual roles as host and mentor for the most recent seasons.

Season 21 will feature 10 weekly episodes, with further details about the judging panel and premiere date yet to be announced. Fans are eagerly awaiting Klum’s return to the show, which has been a pivotal force in fashion television for nearly two decades.

Klum’s comeback signals a new chapter for Project Runway as it transitions to its latest platforms, promising more high-fashion moments and emerging design talent.