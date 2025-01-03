Prince Harry’s Friend Advise ‘Not To be Hateful Or Jealous’ Amid Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Series

Meghan Markle’s friends and supporters are rallying around her as she prepares for the release of her highly anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Among them is Raimana Van Bastolaer, Prince Harry’s surf instructor, who shared a heartfelt message encouraging positivity and support for the royal couple.

Raimana, who recently posted a photo of Prince Harry and Prince Archie atop a jet ski, took to Instagram to share a series of images of Harry, captioned: “Don’t hate, don’t be mad, don’t be jealous!! Be supportive for brother Harry.” His words reflect the growing wave of encouragement Meghan and Harry have received from friends and collaborators.

Meghan’s close friends have also been vocal in their excitement for the series. Actress Abigail Spencer, a longtime confidante, expressed her elation on Instagram, writing: “So elated for you Meghan! How lucky are we to get a glimpse into your heart song, magical thoughtfulness, and deliciously wonderful ways.”

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who vacationed with Meghan last year, added, “Beyond excited for the world to see you and your magic. Thanks for including me—you are the best hostess, mama, wife, and best friend. Shine bright.”

Delfina Blaquier, wife of Harry’s childhood friend Nacho Figueras, shared her gratitude for being part of the project, writing: “Congrats for the love and hard work you put into this project of yours. So grateful to be part of it—I can’t wait to see all you have to share.”

The trailer for With Love, Meghan has already struck a chord with fans, set to the song Do You Believe in Magic? by the Lovin’ Spoonful. The series promises to offer a heartfelt and personal glimpse into Meghan’s world, with less than two weeks until its debut.

With support pouring in from close friends and Prince Harry’s allies, Meghan’s latest venture has become a collaborative celebration of love, creativity, and connection. As one of her friends, Jamie Kern Lima, said, “You’re an incredible friend to so many, including me, and I’m excited to cheer you on as you continue to build, create magic, and FLY!”