CM Maryam Nawaz welcomes as Chinese investors agree to invest $700m in Punjab

Govt wants to turn Punjab into a biggest AI centre with cooperation of China: CM

LAHORE: The recent of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to China has started bearing fruits as a high level Chinese delegation called on her and agreed to invest 700 million dollars in Punjab.

The high-level Chinese delegation comprising Chengdu General Coordinator for ICT Hub Ms. Scarlett and Deputy CEO Huawei Mr. Yu Ray. Chengdu held the meeting with CM Maryam Nawaz at Punjab House in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the Punjab chief minister told investors that the government wanted to turn Punjab into a biggest artificial intelligence centre with the cooperation of China. The Chinese company has decided to set up a computing centre in the Nawaz Sharif IT Centre.

During the meeting, Chinese investors agreed to set up the first e-commerce platform and a data and cloud center in Nawaz Sharif IT City. Moreover, Chinese company will also train Pakistani youth in online trading.

CM Maryam said that Smart Control Room, Smart Traffic Control, Smart Transport, Smart Sanitation Centre will also be established in Lahore.

The Punjab government will provide land and building for establishing a Data and Cloud Centre. It was agreed to establish the first e-commerce platform in Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz pledged that Punjab will become the IT hub of the region very soon as the government wanted to see children excel in IT sector. E-taxi service will also be started in Lahore by a Chinese company.

The Chinese government will also provide assistance for platform service capacity building in Punjab. Providing assistance in local investment for the establishment of industries was also reviewed in Phase Three. A collaboration will also be made to introduce Pakistani youth with the modern technological requirements.