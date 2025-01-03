Talks are not PTI but necessity of Pakistan: Qureshi

Incarcerated PTI vice chairman warns its failure will be a threat to democracy

LAHORE: incarcerated former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday declared that talks are not the PTI but the need of Pakistan and its failure will be a threat to democracy in the country.

Speaking to the media at the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore, Qureshi asserted that Pakistan was at a critical juncture, and he pray the talks reach the logical conclusion because Pakistan needs talks, not the PTI.

The former FM said that the talks should go to a positive result otherwise the government will be shaken as failure of the talks will be a threat to democracy. “Let the talks take place, whether the government meets the time or not is a matter of time”, he said.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan’s thinking and decision is in the interest of the country, adding that PTI has started the process of talks in good faith.

The proponents of democracy should seriously move forward”, he stressed.

“We don’t have any demands for political prisoners and they should be released in align with the law and constitution, adding that bail is granted to the murder accused, but their cases are yet to be heard by the court of law.

“We have been in jail for one and a half years, but the relevant courts did not start.

Qureshi said: Bilawal should know what is the need of the country, till today, development has been possible only through civil-military consensus, political wisdom is the need of the hour.