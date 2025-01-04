‘Misguided policies’ after Imran Khan’s ouster behind rise in terrorism: KP CM

Gandapur urges federal govt to grant provincial leaders authority to mediate talks with Afghanistan

Reiterats commitment to peace, vowing to continue efforts to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday claimed that terrorism incidents have intensified after the fall of Imran Khan-led government, criticising the Centre for “misguided policies” that led to the rise in terrorism.

“Since Imran Khan’s government ended, terrorist incidents have increased and misguided policies have led to such outcomes,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad after the Apex Committee meeting.

CM Gandapur said that discussions with Afghanistan through a tribal jirga could help improve cross-border relations.

He urged the federal government to grant provincial leaders the authority to mediate talks, emphasising their readiness to involve local tribes to foster peace.

Discussing the Apex Committee meeting, the chief minister highlighted the need for clear action to recover missing persons and condemned the federal government for dismissing political grievances. He also called for a commission to probe the events of May 9.

CM Gandapur said security responsibilities in border regions fall on the federal government and military.

He noted that military operations in the merged tribal districts have failed to yield significant results, and alternative measures should be explored.

The chief minister reiterated his commitment to peace and vowed to continue efforts to counter terrorism.

‘925 terrorists killed, 59,000 operations conducted’

In 2024, Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted an impressive 59,775 counter-terrorism operations across the country, resulting in the death of 925 terrorists, according to the Interior Ministry and the ISPR.

The operations, which were primarily intelligence-based, marked a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism.

The authorities also apprehended hundreds of individuals, further dismantling terrorist networks and their support systems.

The operations were part of a coordinated effort to tackle the growing security challenges, especially in regions where extremist elements have been active. A large portion of these successful missions targeted terrorist hideouts, training camps, and key facilitators.

The year saw a strong focus on high-value targets, with 73 of the killed terrorists classified as being among the most wanted. These included notorious figures such as Fida Rahman (known as Lala), Ali Rahman, and Abu Yahya.

Notably, the year also witnessed the capture of two suicide bombers, an operation that likely saved countless lives.

These captures, along with the neutralisation of several terrorists, were part of daily operations, with the country’s security apparatus maintaining a relentless pace of 169 operations per day.

The effectiveness of these operations can also be credited to improved coordination between the Pakistani military, intelligence agencies, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

The leadership of Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly Army Chief General Asim Munir, has been vocal about the ongoing threat of terrorism emanating from neighbouring Afghanistan.

General Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorist activities regardless of their origin, stressing that the protection of Pakistani citizens remains paramount.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s strategic policies have not only targeted extremist elements but have also focused on curbing illegal activities that support terrorism.