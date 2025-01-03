Entertainment

Jay-Z Gets Unexpected Ruling In 13-year-old girl Sexual Assault Case

By Web Desk

Jay-Z, the rapper and music mogul whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been granted permission to file for dismissal in an ongoing legal case involving allegations of rape. The ruling was made by Judge Analisa Torres on January 2, allowing Jay-Z to challenge the claims brought against him.

The 55-year-old artist has been accused, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, of drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl identified as “Jane Doe” at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Both men have denied the allegations, with Jay-Z calling them “idiotic” through his legal team.

According to court documents shared on X (formerly Twitter) by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, Judge Torres approved Jay-Z’s request to file a motion to dismiss the plaintiff’s amended complaint. The documents stated, “Carter’s request to file a motion to dismiss Plaintiff’s amended complaint is granted.”

Despite this procedural win for Jay-Z, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accuser, has expressed objections to the ruling. The legal battle continues, with the dismissal motion expected to be a critical next step in the high-profile case.

This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing legal proceedings, which have garnered significant public and media attention due to the seriousness of the allegations and the high-profile figures involved. Further hearings will determine whether the case proceeds or is dismissed entirely.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s Latest Netflix Documentary Trailer Released As She Makes Social Media Comeback
Next article
Prince Harry’s Ex Chelsy Davy Issues Major Statement Amid Meghan Markle’s Social Media Return
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Step Out For First Time...

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made their first public appearance together following the finalization of Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie. The...

Sara Sharif’s Father Attacked in Prison Following Murder Conviction

Epaper_25-1-3 LHR

Epaper_25-1-3 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.