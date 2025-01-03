Jay-Z Gets Unexpected Ruling In 13-year-old girl Sexual Assault Case

Jay-Z, the rapper and music mogul whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been granted permission to file for dismissal in an ongoing legal case involving allegations of rape. The ruling was made by Judge Analisa Torres on January 2, allowing Jay-Z to challenge the claims brought against him.

The 55-year-old artist has been accused, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, of drugging and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl identified as “Jane Doe” at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Both men have denied the allegations, with Jay-Z calling them “idiotic” through his legal team.

According to court documents shared on X (formerly Twitter) by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, Judge Torres approved Jay-Z’s request to file a motion to dismiss the plaintiff’s amended complaint. The documents stated, “Carter’s request to file a motion to dismiss Plaintiff’s amended complaint is granted.”

Despite this procedural win for Jay-Z, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accuser, has expressed objections to the ruling. The legal battle continues, with the dismissal motion expected to be a critical next step in the high-profile case.

This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing legal proceedings, which have garnered significant public and media attention due to the seriousness of the allegations and the high-profile figures involved. Further hearings will determine whether the case proceeds or is dismissed entirely.