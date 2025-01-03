Prince Harry’s Ex Chelsy Davy Issues Major Statement Amid Meghan Markle’s Social Media Return

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s former girlfriend, has shared a heartfelt New Year message as Meghan Markle marks her return to social media. The Zimbabwe-born businesswoman gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life on January 1, celebrating both her personal milestones and the relaunch of her luxury jewelry brand, Aya.

“Happy New Year!” Davy wrote alongside family photos. “Thank you so much for all the love since the relaunch of Aya in the summer. I have been blown away by your support and am so grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey.” She continued, “I am so excited for all that is to come in 2025 — stay tuned! Wishing you all a wonderful year ahead, from my family to yours.”

Like Harry and Meghan, Davy now has a boy and a girl completing her family. Her optimistic post highlights her contentment in the years since her on-and-off seven-year relationship with Prince Harry ended in 2011.

Davy’s post comes as Meghan made headlines for her Instagram return after a five-year hiatus. On January 1, Meghan shared a video of herself running along a beach and writing “2025” in the sand, marking a new chapter for her personal and professional life. The Duchess of Sussex’s new account comes after she and Harry discontinued their @sussexroyal account in 2020.

While both Davy and Meghan are leading very different lives, their respective social media posts signal fresh starts for the New Year, with each embracing their unique paths.