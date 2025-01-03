Elton John Celebrates Son Zachary’s 14th Birthday With Stunning Cake

Elton John celebrated his son Zachary’s 14th birthday with a heartfelt tribute and festive celebrations shared on Instagram. The Rocket Man singer, who shares sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 11, with husband David Furnish, gave fans a glimpse into their family’s holiday season, showcasing a mix of birthday fun and Christmas cheer.

The birthday carousel featured a tiered blue-and-cream cake adorned with sprinkles, candles, and the message “Happy Birthday Zachary” in bold blue icing. Alongside the cake, Elton shared snapshots of the family’s festive décor, including an intricately decorated gingerbread house personalized with “The Furnish-John Family” and a lavish Christmas table with purple crackers, red roses, and towering candles.

Elton also included a touch of humor with a Christmas tree ornament featuring his iconic star-shaped glasses. Their adorable black Labrador puppies even made a cameo, lying near the tree. In the caption, Elton wrote, “Random holiday photo dump. From the Rocket Team Christmas lunch to Zachary’s birthday, we’ve been relaaaaaaxing and taking it easy. So beautiful. Here’s hoping everyone enjoyed a peaceful and joyous holiday season with family and friends. See you in 2025. Love, E xx.”

This joyful celebration follows David Furnish’s recent remarks about their parenting approach. In a December Time interview, Furnish shared that the couple chose not to homeschool their sons, emphasizing the importance of socializing with peers. “We deliberately didn’t home-school our children because we want them to be their own people and to define life as they want to be defined,” he explained.

Elton and David welcomed Zachary in 2010 and Elijah in 2013, both via surrogate. Despite their luxurious lifestyle, the couple ensures their children remain grounded. “They are spoilt in the way they live, but they’re not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by,” Elton told The Guardian in 2016.

As Elton and David reflect on a season filled with love and celebration, the family’s festive traditions highlight their bond and commitment to cherishing special moments together.

