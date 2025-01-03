Fog disrupts flights across Pakistan; 3 canceled and 41 delayed

KARACHI: Dense fog blanketed several parts of Pakistan today, severely disrupting flight operations at major airports. As a result, three flights were canceled, 41 were delayed, and five others had to be diverted to alternative airports.

The canceled flights include the Karachi to Lahore flight PA-401, Islamabad to Gilgit flights PK-601 and PK-602, and the Kuwait City to Sialkot flight PK-240, which was rerouted to Lahore. International flights were also affected, with the Jeddah to Faisalabad flight PK-764 landing in Lahore instead, while Jeddah to Lahore flights SV-738 and FL-587 were diverted to Islamabad. Additionally, the Dubai to Lahore flight ER-724 was redirected to Islamabad.

Airports in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad were among the most affected, with passengers facing considerable delays. Eighteen flights at Lahore Airport were delayed, along with ten flights at Karachi. Meanwhile, nine flights departing from Islamabad were also delayed.

With the fog expected to persist, airline authorities are advising travelers to check with their respective airlines for updates on their flight statuses, as further disruptions are anticipated.