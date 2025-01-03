Meghan Markle’s Latest Netflix Documentary Trailer Released As She Makes Social Media Comeback

Meghan Markle has released the full-length trailer for her highly anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared the trailer on her newly launched Instagram page, @meghan, which already boasts over 800,000 followers.

The eight-episode series offers an intimate glimpse into Meghan’s life, focusing on her passions for food, gardening, wellness, and quality time with loved ones. Set in a picturesque California home, likely near her Montecito residence with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, the series highlights Meghan’s pursuit of joy over perfection.

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection; we’re in the pursuit of joy,” Meghan says in the trailer. She also reflects on her love for creating thoughtful moments, adding, “This is about connecting with friends, making new friends, and just learning. Love is in the details.”

The trailer showcases Meghan in various activities, including tending to an apiary, baking, cooking focaccia bread, and picking produce from a vegetable garden. Celebrity chefs such as Roy Choi, Ramon Velazquez, and Alice Waters join Meghan in the kitchen to share recipes and culinary insights. Other guest appearances include actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and Harry, who makes a brief cameo.

With Love, Meghan also brings together Meghan’s close friends and trusted confidantes, including photographer Delfina Blaquier and skincare entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, blending lifestyle programming with candid conversations.

The series marks Meghan’s first major solo Netflix project and comes shortly after Harry’s five-part docuseries Polo, which explores the world of elite equestrian sports. In her Instagram caption, Meghan wrote, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.”

A statement from Netflix described the series as an “inspiring” and “playful” exploration of lifestyle topics, featuring practical how-to’s and encouraging viewers to embrace creativity and beauty in everyday moments.

The trailer’s release follows Meghan’s launch of her Instagram page on New Year’s Day, signaling a fresh chapter for the Duchess. Her first post featured a personal clip filmed by Harry, showing Meghan writing “2025” in the sand near their Montecito home.

With With Love, Meghan, the Duchess invites viewers into her world, blending personal insights with lifestyle inspiration in what promises to be a heartfelt and uplifting series.