Leonardo DiCaprio’s Reveals Marriage Plans as Engagement Rumors Swirl

Leonardo DiCaprio has no intention of walking down the aisle, according to a source close to the actor. Despite his ongoing relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 26, the 50-year-old Oscar winner reportedly doesn’t see marriage in his future.

“Leo is happy with where things are at between them,” the insider told Page Six. “He doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.”

Speculation about a possible engagement arose in March after Ceretti was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand during a lunch date at Yuca’s, a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. However, a separate source dismissed the rumors, calling them “nothing more than an Internet rumor” and noting that such speculation “comes up every month” about DiCaprio.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2023 after being seen dancing together at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. Since then, their relationship has reportedly deepened. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months and are enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” another source said.

DiCaprio and Ceretti celebrated Thanksgiving together in London with her family, and the model has been seen bonding with the actor’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and his longtime friend, Tobey Maguire.

While the couple appears happy and serious about each other, sources close to DiCaprio emphasize that marriage is unlikely to be part of his plans, even as their relationship continues to grow.