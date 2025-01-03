Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Step Out For First Time Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce Finalization

By Web Desk

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made their first public appearance together following the finalization of Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie. The couple, who have been linked since late 2022, enjoyed a private winter holiday in California, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The 61-year-old actor and his 32-year-old jewelry designer partner spent time together on the Monterey Peninsula, a location described as one of Pitt’s favorite retreats. “He loves it up there,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s very private for them.”

Their outing comes just days after Pitt and Jolie concluded their eight-year legal battle, officially finalizing their divorce on December 30. According to sources, de Ramon played a pivotal role in pushing Pitt to settle the drawn-out proceedings.

“Ines influenced Brad to make progress in the right direction,” an insider told Page Six, adding that she envisions a future with Pitt, potentially including children. The source explained, “She wants a life together without the albatross of the eight-year War of the Roses.”

Reports from DailyMail.com suggest Pitt, feeling “relieved” after the divorce, is considering marriage with de Ramon in 2025.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. Their prolonged divorce included custody disputes and legal battles over shared assets, but both parties have now moved forward, with Pitt publicly embracing his relationship with de Ramon.

This marks a new chapter for Pitt, as he appears ready to build a future alongside his new love while leaving behind a tumultuous past.

