Sara Sharif’s Father Attacked in Prison Following Murder Conviction

Urfan Sharif, the father convicted of murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif, was assaulted at Belmarsh Prison on January 1, according to Sky News. Prison officials reported that Sharif sustained cuts to his face and body requiring stitches and received medical treatment on-site.

The Prison Service confirmed the incident, with a spokesperson stating, “Police are investigating an incident involving the assault of a prisoner at HMP Belmarsh on January 1.” Details of the attack remain limited, as the investigation is ongoing. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson added that Sharif’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Last month, Sharif was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 40 years for subjecting Sara to years of abuse and torture that ultimately led to her death. Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, received a 33-year sentence, while her uncle, Faisal Malik, was sentenced to 16 years for his role in the case.

During the trial, the court heard harrowing details of Sara’s suffering at her family home in Woking, Surrey. Justice Cavanagh described her death as the result of “years of neglect, frequent assaults, and torture.” He emphasized the “despicable treatment” Sara endured, which was inflicted in full view of the family.

The judge condemned Sharif’s actions, saying, “You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her. Sara was a brave, spirited child who stood up to you, defying the submission you demanded.”

The prison attack adds another chapter to this tragic case, as authorities continue their inquiries into the assault at Belmarsh.