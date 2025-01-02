Shiloh Jolie Wanted Mother Angelina To Be More ‘Outspoken’ During Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter Shiloh and her other children supported her decision to publicly stand her ground during her lengthy divorce from Brad Pitt, a source reveals. The six children, who have faced public scrutiny alongside their parents, encouraged Jolie to defend herself during the high-profile legal battle.

“Her kids have grown up seeing the power imbalance in the world and feeling like their voices don’t matter,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve wanted Angelina to speak up for herself over the years, but she has always reminded them to focus on creating change through actions, not just words.”

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, were married in 2014 after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. Their divorce proceedings, which began in 2016 following allegations of Pitt’s abusive behavior during a private flight, stretched over eight years and included disputes over custody and shared assets, including their French winery, Château Miraval.

The divorce was finalized on December 30, 2024. Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, stated, “Angelina has focused on finding peace and healing for her family. She’s exhausted but relieved this chapter is closed.”

Pitt’s camp, however, has pushed back, accusing Jolie of “one-sided attacks” and “distorting facts.” A source close to Pitt said the long legal battle caused “tremendous collateral damage” to those around the family, particularly the children.

Jolie and Pitt’s relationship with their children remains strained. Several of their six kids—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne—have distanced themselves from Pitt, with some reportedly removing his last name. Although Pitt has visitation rights with the younger children, he reportedly has “virtually no contact” with the older ones, which he has described as “very sad” and “painful.”

Despite the challenges, Jolie continues to prioritize her children’s well-being. In recent interviews, she described her kids as “shy, very private people,” adding, “They weren’t born with privacy, so I hope they can find it as they grow older.”

The divorce settlement doesn’t resolve all disputes between Jolie and Pitt, as they remain embroiled in a lawsuit over Château Miraval. Jolie’s legal team has urged Pitt to end the legal battles to allow their family to heal, while Pitt’s side maintains confidence in the legitimacy of his claims.

As Jolie moves forward, she’s leaning on her children, who have become her source of strength during the years-long turmoil. Both parents continue to express care for their family, though the journey toward healing remains complex and ongoing.