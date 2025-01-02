Meghan Markle’ Instagram Comeback Faces Backlash Amid Monetization Claims

Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram has sparked widespread criticism, with royal expert Charles Rae labeling her New Year’s Day post a “money-making exercise.” The Duchess of Sussex’s playful video, allegedly filmed by Prince Harry, marked her first post on the platform since she and Harry quit social media in 2020, citing concerns over online abuse.

The Instagram video, which has garnered nearly four million likes, shows Meghan playfully running toward the ocean. While fans praised the post, critics like Rae questioned the couple’s decision to return to social media after years of vocal opposition to platforms like Instagram and Facebook, both owned by Meta.

“They [Harry and Meghan] came off social media because they were getting unparalleled abuse,” Rae told GB News. “They’ve spent the last few years complaining about social media. I don’t quite understand where they’re coming from now.”

Rae also commented on the potential financial motivation behind Meghan’s return, noting that influencers can earn substantial sums from Instagram posts. “It’s said she could earn something like £790,000 per post. If they make money, fine. If they don’t, well, it’ll be another failure,” he added.

The criticism highlights what some see as hypocrisy, given Harry and Meghan’s public condemnation of social media in the past. The couple previously stepped back from their joint accounts after describing the platforms as sources of harm and toxicity.

Meghan’s return to Instagram comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the Sussexes’ commercial ventures and public image. While some fans celebrate her comeback, others view it as a calculated move to capitalize on her influential status. Whether the venture will prove successful or face further backlash remains to be seen.