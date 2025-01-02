Is Kylie Jenner Expecting Her First Child With Timothée Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner has set the internet buzzing with speculation about a possible third pregnancy after her latest TikTok video. The 27-year-old beauty mogul filmed an Ulta Beauty haul alongside her daughter, Stormi, and niece, Chicago West, sparking a frenzy among fans dissecting her body language and outfit choices.

In the video, Kylie held a large shopping bag in front of her stomach, leading fans to wonder if she was hiding a baby bump. Dressed casually with no makeup, Kylie appeared radiant as she watched Stormi and Chicago try on skincare products. Notably, she kept her midsection obscured throughout the video, fueling the speculation.

“Covering her belly and the pregnancy nose? Yeah, she’s pregnant,” commented one fan on TikTok. On X (formerly Twitter), another wrote, “A little Kymothee on the way,” referencing Kylie and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has kept fans guessing. She famously concealed her pregnancies with Stormi in 2018 and Aire in 2022, wearing baggy clothing and posting old photos to social media. Fans have noticed similar behavior recently, with Kylie opting for oversized outfits and staying out of the spotlight.

Kylie and Timothée have maintained a low-profile relationship since going public in September 2023. The couple has been spotted together at events, including the 2024 Golden Globes, but has avoided discussing their personal lives. In a November interview with Elle, Kylie explained her preference for privacy: “It’s important to keep things to yourself. The opinion of the whole world… it can be tough.”

Kylie shares her two children, Stormi and Aire, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she split from in January 2023. The former couple continues to co-parent their children, with Kylie revealing in a British Vogue interview that Stormi wasn’t planned but was deeply wanted.

As rumors swirl, Kylie has not addressed the pregnancy speculation, leaving fans eagerly waiting for confirmation. In the meantime, her six-year-old daughter Stormi may be stealing the spotlight. In the TikTok video, Stormi and her cousin Chicago showcased their budding beauty skills, trying out lip and skincare products like seasoned pros under Kylie’s proud gaze.

For now, Kylie remains the queen of cosmetics, but her growing family may soon add another layer to her busy life. Fans will have to wait to see if the rumors are true.