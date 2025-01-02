Angelina Jolie Shares Exciting Wedding News As Brad Pitt Divorce Is Finalized

Angelina Jolie is embracing new beginnings after finalizing her divorce from Brad Pitt, with her family celebrating a joyful milestone. Jolie’s brother, James Haven, married The Real L Word star Romi Imbelli in an intimate ceremony in 2024, marking a personal highlight of the year for the family.

Romi shared details of their special day in an Instagram post, revealing, “In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later.” She also hinted at deeper personal reflections, adding that the full story will be shared in her upcoming book.

In a touching tribute, Romi noted that the couple felt the spiritual presence of their late parents, including James and Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away in 2007. “Today, Jamie’s mom is singing for us as they celebrate in heaven together,” she wrote.

While Angelina didn’t attend the private ceremony, she and James remain close, with her brother often stepping in as a supportive figure for her and her six children. Speaking on the 90Who10 podcast earlier this year, James reflected on his protective role, saying, “I just want to be there for her and the kids — they’re becoming young adults now, and I want to support them, much like our mom did for us.”

Angelina’s personal life has seen significant changes in 2024, culminating in the finalization of her eight-year-long divorce battle with Brad Pitt. The former couple, who share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — reached a settlement after disputes over custody and their French vineyard, Château Miraval.

As James and Romi look forward to hosting a larger celebration in 2025, Angelina is navigating her new chapter with family at the center, demonstrating resilience and embracing the milestones that come with change.