Jennifer Lopez Calls Jennifer Garner The ‘Real Villain’ in Ben Affleck Divorce Drama

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly fuming over Ben Affleck’s increasing closeness to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, amid their ongoing divorce. According to an InTouch report, Lopez views the rekindled friendship between Affleck and Garner as a betrayal, with insiders claiming she feels humiliated by the situation.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, announced their split in August 2024 after two years of marriage. Since then, Affleck has leaned on Garner, his ex-wife from 2005 to 2018, for support, further fueling Lopez’s suspicions about their relationship. The pair share three children and have been spending more time together as a family, which reportedly hasn’t sat well with Lopez.

“J.Lo felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost their entire marriage,” an insider revealed. “The way Ben would run to her for advice anytime they had a fight drove her crazy. Seeing them act like a cozy, happy family again has only confirmed her worst fears.”

The report also claims Lopez believes Garner acted deceptively during her marriage to Affleck. “J.Lo thinks Jen played her for a fool. She acted like a total sweetheart to her face while running interference behind the scenes,” the source alleged.

Adding to the tension, Lopez and Affleck’s divorce proceedings have stalled over disagreements about dividing their assets, leaving both parties frustrated. Despite the public nature of their split, Lopez reportedly feels that Affleck’s bond with Garner has further complicated their separation.

Affleck, who is reportedly “more comfortable” spending time with Garner and their children, hasn’t commented on the claims. Meanwhile, sources close to Lopez suggest she feels betrayed and hurt by the situation, viewing it as a confirmation of long-held doubts about her marriage to the actor.

As the divorce process drags on, the drama surrounding the Affleck-Lopez-Garner dynamic continues to capture public attention, underscoring the complexities of blending families and navigating high-profile relationships.