Meghan Markle Drops Divorce Hint With Updated Instagram Profile

Meghan Markle has reignited speculation about her relationship with Prince Harry after a subtle detail in her social media debut caught public attention. The Irish Mirror highlighted that Meghan’s use of the title “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” rather than “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex” could hint at a marital separation.

This distinction in royal titles has fueled rumors, as the absence of “the” traditionally signifies a divorcee. Comparisons have been drawn to Sarah Ferguson, who, after divorcing Prince Andrew, retained her title as “Duchess of York” without the definitive article.

The speculation gained momentum after Meghan shared her first Instagram post since joining the royal family. In the post, she playfully etched “2025” in the sand while running into the shore, but the focus quickly shifted to her updated title on the profile.

While neither Meghan nor Harry has confirmed any changes in their relationship, rumors of an impending divorce have been circulating on social media for months. Some reports claim Meghan is determined to avoid divorce, considering the complexities of a potential custody case.

According to New Idea, a source stated, “She’ll move heaven and earth to avoid divorce. A custody case would be too messy to comprehend, and Harry’s family resources make things even more complicated.”

For now, the speculation remains unverified, but the public’s interest in the Sussexes’ relationship continues to grow as fans scrutinize every detail for clues about the state of their marriage.