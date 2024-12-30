JUI-F welcomes as President gives assent to madrasah registration bill

President Zardari signs Societies Registration (Amend) Act, 2024 into law to ‘end controversy’

JUI-F spokesperson says his party would always play a role in protecting religious seminaries

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday signed the Societies Registration Act 2024 into law, bringing an amicable end to the issue pertaining to the registration of madrasahs (religious seminaries).

According to the National Assembly spokesperson, President Zardari has signed the bill into law and a gazette notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The bill, now officially a law following the president’s signature, provides a structured framework for the registration of religious seminaries under the Societies Act.

A notification signed by President Zardari on Sunday said: “The Prime Minister’s advice at para 6 of the summary is approved. The Societies Registration (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, is signed and promulgated.”

A gazette shared by National Assembly Secretariat Tahir Hussain said that madrasahs founded before the act which have not been registered must do so within six months of the act’s commencement.

The gazette added that the legislation received the assent of the President on December 27 to become an act of Parliament.

Any madrasah established after the commencement of the Act must register itself within one year.

According to the gazette, madrasahs must submit an annual report of their educational activities to the Registrar, as well as submit an audit report of its accounts carried out by an auditor.

“No [madrasah] shall teach or publish any literature which teaches or promotes militancy or spreads sectarianism or religious hatred,” the gazette said.

Every madrasah shall, subject to their resources, include basic contemporary subjects in their curriculum according to a phased programme, it went on to say.

“No [madrasahs] shall be required to register itself under any other law for the time being in force,” the gazette added.

Separately, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that the struggle had “paid off”, adding that his party would always play a role in protecting religious seminaries.

The seminaries were “the fortress of Islam” and the guardians of the “ideological geography” of the country, he asserted.

He said that the unity of the religious scholars was important for the protection of religious institutions, adding that the party would thwart “every conspiracies” against the seminaries.

“We will not compromise on the autonomy of the seminaries,” Ghauri said.

Last week, federal government agreed to all demands presented by Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD) regarding Seminary bill.

According to reports, assurances have been given that the registration of Seminaries will be conducted under the Societies Act, addressing a key concern of the organisation.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that no joint session of Parliament will be convened to discuss this matter.

In line with the proposed amendments under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a notification is expected to be issued soon, formalising the agreement.

JUI-F’s Hamdullah reacts to President’s signing of Seminary Registration Act

Senior leader of JUI-F Hafiz Hamdullah welcomed President’s signing of the Seminary Registration Act, stating that it has increased the President’s respect among religious circles.

He noted that the President’s signature has reaffirmed the supremacy of Parliament.

Hamdullah thanked the President for his decision, which he believes has accepted the stance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He also appreciated the positive role played by the Prime Minister and his cabinet in the matter.

Hamdullah credited Fazlur Rehman and religious leaders for their efforts in making the legislation possible.