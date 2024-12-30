NATIONAL

2024: CM Maryam Nawaz launched Livestock Card, Rs2B Kisan Package, Guidance App

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz opened doors of dignified employment for rural women of Punjab by introducing a record package of Rs2 billion to ensure economic independence of 11,000 destitute rural women of 12 districts of south Punjab.

Under the said initiative, cows and buffaloes will be provided free of cost to the rural women so that they could raise them and earn decent income for their families. She launched the Livestock Project for rural women in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. Free cows and buffaloes will also be provided to women in villages of Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpura and Kot Addu.

The Chief Minister said, “Destitute women of villages will be able to earn dignified employment by raising cows and buffaloes.” She added,”80,000 cattle farmers of Punjab will be able to get interest-free loans worth Rs27,000 per animal on easy instalments. They will be able to buy Vanda, mineral mixture and silage from registered dealers by using Livestock Cards.” She highlighted, “Four lakh animals will be ready for meat export under the Project.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Animal Identity Traceability System will be implemented for the ease of livestock care.” She added, “Helpline for the farmers is active besides the availability of online registration facility.” She underscored, “Farmers will also be provided with services like free digging, free insemination, Vanda and silage quality testing.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The journey of development has begun, everyone will be made its stakeholder.” She added, “We cannot ignore women living in villages, prosperity is the right of everyone.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We will fully support livestock farmers of Punjab.” She added, “Increasing milk and meat production will not only meet local needs but would also increase their exports.”

