Over 100 Parachinar kids die due to healthcare paucity amid road blockade

Negotiations for peace underway in Kurram to avert severe health services crisis

Special police force approved for Parachinar Road security: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Unavailability of medical facilities and other necessities caused by road blockades have claimed the lives of over 100 children in the restive Kurram district, especially Parachinar during the past two and a half months.

The situation has triggered public outcry, demanding action on war-footing to reopen access routes.

According to Geo News, the blockade, which has been going on for more than two months, has deprived residents of essential food and medical supplies.

“Residents are unable to access basic needs like healthcare and food due to road closures”, said Chairman Upper Kurram Tehsil Agha Muzamil, adding that as result of the road closure, over 100 children have tragically died due to severe shortage of medical care.

Meanwhile, the Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner announced that a Grand Jirga arrived in the district to initiate peace talks aimed at resolving the longstanding tribal conflict. He expressed the hope these negotiations will bring about normalcy leading reopening of roads in the area.

On the other hand, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) organised demonstrations outside Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi and Lahore Press Club to highlight the plight of Parachinar residents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Barrister Saif said that a special police force has been approved to secure Parachinar Road.

He emphasised that the government’s goal is to achieve a sustainable and permanent resolution to the century-old tribal dispute that has caused significant unrest in the region.

The ongoing tribal conflict in Parachinar has claimed over 100 lives and paralysed the district by blocking all major and minor routes for the past two and a half months. The situation remains tense, with residents and authorities grappling with the fallout from the prolonged blockade.