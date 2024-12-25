2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in Turbat bomb blast: officials

Two constables martyred by unidentified assailant n Shikarpur, one embraced martyrdom in Bannu attack

QUETTA/ SHIKARPUR/BANNU: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and four injured on Wednesday when a bomb planted on a roadside went off in Balochistan’s Turbat district, officials said.

Similarly, two police constables were martyred in Sindh’s Shikarpur district by unidentified assailants while a police head constable was martyred in a militants attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu.

According to Turbat Police officials, the incident occurred in the Dasht Tehsil of Kharan, situated between Turbat and Gwadar.

Dasht Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hameed Korai confirmed the incident occurred in the Dasht Tehsil of Kharan when a group of Arab sheikhs were returning to their camp after hunting.

AC Korai said that the Arabs remained safe. “Two FC personnel were martyred and four others were injured in the attack”, he informed, adding that the injured were immediately shifted to Turbat.

The same was confirmed by senior local administration official Abdul Hameed to AFP.

A second local administration official also confirmed to AFP the details of the attack on condition of anonymity and said the Arabs belonged to the Qatari royal family, adding that they had provided “extra security” after the blast.

Neither official said which members of the Qatari royal family — which numbers in the thousands — were in the hunting party.

It was also unclear whether the Qataris were specifically targeted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two cops martyred in Shikarpur by unidentified attackers: police

Meanwhile, two police constables were martyred in Sindh’s Shikarpur district on Wednesday after unknown assailants opened fire on them, a statement from the Sindh Inspector General’s (IGP) operations room said.

According to the statement issued by the operations room, the two constables, identified as Altaf Brohi and Abdul Qadir Qallati, were “in civil dress” and eating at a restaurant in the Garhi Taigo area when unidentified suspects approached the restaurant and shot them. “Both constables breathed their last instantly”, it added.

The IGP’s operations room said that the constables’ bodies were shifted to Shikarpur Civil Hospital. This information was verified by Khanpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sagheer Ahmed Mugheeri.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar sought details about the incident from the Senior Superintendents of Police in Kashmore and Shikarpur, before vowing “thorough and systematic action” against the suspects.

“The criminals who martyr police officers, as well as their gangs and facilitators, must be eliminated,” Lanjhar said in a statement issued by his office. “Ongoing targeted operations against dacoits must be intensified.”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed “grief and anger” over the incident and the martyrdom of two constables, according to a statement from his office.

The CM ordered the Larkana Deputy Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the suspects and submit a report.

“All government machinery should be used to restore peace in the area,” the CM was quoted as saying in the statement.

Cop martyred in Bannu militants firing

In related development, a head constable was martyred in a militants attack in Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police officials stated that the militants opened firing in jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station leaving Head Constable Wazir Zada martyred.

The police officials further said that the martyred police Head Constable was moved to DHQ for post mortem.

Earlier, a policeman was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack on Monday by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’ Karak area.