IHC seeks DG IM’s report in AJK citizen’s missing case

Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances ‘neither works nor allows others to work: Justice Kiyani

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani directed the director general of Military Intelligence to submit a sealed report on the recovery of a citizen reportedly missing from Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Justice Kiyani was hearing a petition seeking recovery of Mudassar Khan, a citizen reportedly missing from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The single-member bench expressed displeasure over the Missing Persons Commission and sought a report from the DG Military Intelligence.

The court later adjourned the case to Dec 27.

The assistant attorney general told the court that the matter pertains to AJK, since Mr Khan went missing from that territory and an FIR has also been registered there. However, Justice Kayani overruled the objection, saying that the petitioner was aggrieved by the commission, which is based in Islamabad.

Justice Kiyani remarked that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances “neither works nor allows others to work”, questioning its purpose and effectiveness. He suggested that if the commission had been functioning properly, petitioners would not need to approach the IHC for relief. “Let alone continue, such a commission should be shut down,” he said.

The petitioner, Nazima Fatehyab, was represented by lawyer Imaan Mazari, while the Assistant Attorney General and a representative of the Ministry of Defence appeared on behalf of the federation.