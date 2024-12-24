Buckingham Palace Releases Major Statement Ahead of King Charles Christmas Speech

Buckingham Palace has unveiled key details about King Charles’ upcoming Christmas speech, set to air on December 25. In a behind-the-scenes announcement, the royal family revealed that this year’s Christmas Broadcast was filmed at the historic Fitzrovia Chapel in London.

The chapel, formerly part of Middlesex Hospital, now serves as a space for “quiet reflection, discovery, and celebration,” bringing together people of all faiths and backgrounds. King Charles chose this venue for his first Christmas address as monarch, marking a significant departure from the traditional royal settings.

The royal family confirmed the broadcast will be aired on major UK channels, including Sky News, ITV, and BBC One, and encouraged international audiences to check their local schedules. Notably, the Fitzrovia Chapel has a royal connection, as King Charles’ grandfather, King George VI, laid its foundation stone in 1928.

The announcement has heightened anticipation for the speech, which is expected to reflect on themes of unity, community, and the King’s vision for the monarchy moving forward. Fans and royal watchers alike are eager to see how Charles will mark this new chapter in royal history.