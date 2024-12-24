JIT targets digital dissent as 11 accused of fueling unrest online

LAHORE: The Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued notices to 11 individuals accused of spreading false propaganda on social media to incite unrest in the country.

They have been summoned for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The individuals named in the notices include Sabghatullah Virk, Muhammad Arshad, Atta-ur-Rehman, Azhar Mashwani, Uroosa Nadeem Shah, Muhammad Ali Malik, Shahzaib Virk, Musa Virk, Iqram Kathana, Taqweem Siddique, and Muhammad Noman Afzal.

According to official sources, the JIT has collected evidence against the accused and is delving into the motivations behind their activities, as well as their possible affiliations with broader networks.

The investigation aims to uncover the scope of their involvement in using social media platforms to disseminate misleading narratives that could potentially destabilize the country. The authorities have stated that additional suspects are being identified and that legal proceedings are being pursued under the relevant laws.

This development follows earlier actions against individuals allegedly engaged in similar activities.

On December 6, seven more individuals were booked for propagating anti-state narratives through platforms such as WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter). Among those accused were Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, and Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan. Officials have confirmed that efforts to apprehend these individuals are underway.

In addition, cases were registered against 12 individuals in a separate incident, and their identities have also been verified, according to investigative sources. The authorities have intensified their focus on combating disinformation and the misuse of social media platforms, which they view as a growing threat to national stability.

The JIT, which is leading these investigations, was formed under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. It is headed by the Inspector General of Islamabad Police and includes officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant departments. Its mandate is to address cybercrime and online propaganda campaigns, particularly those perceived as threats to national security.

A spokesperson for the JIT emphasized the seriousness of the investigation, stating that the team is committed to tracing the origins of disinformation campaigns, identifying all individuals involved, and taking strict legal action.

The spokesperson also noted that the investigation is being conducted with thoroughness and adherence to the law.

Officials have described the evidence gathered so far as compelling, suggesting that the accused individuals were central figures in organizing and executing propaganda campaigns. Authorities have indicated that updates on the investigation will be shared as progress is made.