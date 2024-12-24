Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Receive ‘Troubling’ News Just Hours Before Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing troubling news as rumors swirl that their lucrative Netflix deal might be in jeopardy following the underwhelming performance of their polo documentary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been striving to carve a niche in Hollywood, but their recent project failed to secure a spot among Netflix’s top 10 shows globally, disappointing both critics and executives.

An insider told Closer magazine that the couple remains optimistic about the show gaining traction but acknowledged the mounting pressure. “They’re still hopeful that the show will gather momentum and prove the critics wrong, but there’s no doubt this is a nightmare,” the source shared, adding that Netflix’s dissatisfaction could put the $100 million deal at risk.

The source also revealed that the couple is under financial strain, with Meghan investing heavily in the relaunch of her lifestyle brand. “They’ve never had higher expenses, so the last thing they need is to lose their deal at Netflix. It would be such a disaster,” the insider noted.

While Netflix hasn’t dropped Harry and Meghan yet, the failure of the polo documentary has reportedly raised concerns about the viability of the partnership. With critics unimpressed and rumors of non-renewal circulating, the couple is left navigating an uncertain future as they continue their efforts to establish themselves in the entertainment industry.