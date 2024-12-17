Maryam Nawaz only CM who received Head of State protocol in China: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bukhari on Tuesday said that Pakistan will develop further if the riots are controlled for a while.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari while holding a press conference in Lahore said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was on an official visit to China from 8th to 15th. The Chief Minister visited 4 cities in China where she had various meetings. He is the only Chief Minister who received the protocol of Head of State in China.

He said that the chief minister of a province got the status of the head of state in a country like China. Some ignorant people did not pick up their telephones. They went to their homes waiting for the phone in their entire government. They are the home of ignorant people. Just have to do propaganda, PML-N was highlighted more as a party in China.

Azma Bukhari said that after Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Vice Chairman scheduled a half-hour meeting with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, but later extended this meeting to one hour due to leadership prowess of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “About Maryam Nawaz I will be considered as a great leader in the future”, the provincial minister quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

The minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited an agricultural equipment manufacturing company, even China’s tractors are now robotic. “The Chief Minister told Chinese officials that we have to work on transport in Punjab. Yes, the first fleet of electric buses is going to reach Lahore soon.”

The Information Minister said that we have made a 5-year plan, we have to shift all the transport to electric, the Chief Minister has given permission to the company to set up a solar plant in Punjab, more than 60 companies have agreed to invest in Punjab. The response was great.

Azma Bukhari said that there are some concerns regarding security, the Chief Minister has promised to ensure the security of Chinese investors, you will soon see Chinese companies working in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz called Lahore the latest smart city. A plan has been made to build, Lahore will soon be the most advanced smart city.

He said that you will soon see charging stations on the streets of Lahore, charging stations will be built soon for electric vehicles given to children. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has pledged to make Punjab the most modern province. If it is controlled for a long time, Pakistan will develop further.