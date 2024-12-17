King Charles Attends Advent Service Amid Prince Andrew’s Christmas Absence

King Charles made a high-spirited appearance at an Advent service on Tuesday, marking his first public outing since Prince Andrew withdrew from the royal family’s Christmas festivities at Sandringham. The 76-year-old monarch attended the seasonal service at The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Mayfair, celebrating faith and community strength during the festive period.

Upon arrival, Charles shared a warm moment with a veteran serviceman before proceeding into the church. Following the service, he engaged with representatives from Aid to the Church in Need and other charities, with discussions focused on supporting the homeless during the holidays.

The King’s appearance comes amid fresh controversy surrounding Prince Andrew’s alleged ties to a Chinese spy, which reportedly prompted his decision to forgo the traditional royal Christmas gathering.

Notably absent from the service was Queen Camilla, with palace sources attributing her absence to a lingering chest infection. While reassuring the public, officials explained the Queen’s condition has led to “significantly diminished reserves of energy.”

King Charles’ continued focus on charitable outreach highlights his commitment to service, even as tensions within the royal family draw renewed scrutiny. The monarch’s upbeat demeanor at the Advent gathering offered a steadying presence as the festive season begins.