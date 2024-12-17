Entertainment

Lily-Rose Depp Makes Elegant Tonight Show Debut Ahead Of Nosferatu Release |Watch

By Web Desk

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp, made her highly anticipated talk show debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming film Nosferatu. The 25-year-old actress captivated fans with her elegant fashion choice and poise during the Monday, December 16, episode.

The Tonight Show shared images of Depp on Instagram, writing, “@lilyrose_depp makes her Tonight Show debut to talk @nosferatuthefilm tonight! #FallonTonight.” Depp donned a black shimmering Chanel skirt suit paired with a sheer white cape, adding a dramatic, ethereal touch to her ensemble. Her nude makeup and side-parted blonde hair, styled with a cream-colored clip, completed the look.

Lily-Rose stars as Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu, a gothic horror tale centered on a young woman’s terrifying encounter with a vampire. Described as a “haunted young woman” seeking comfort in her loneliness, Ellen becomes the focus of obsession, unleashing untold horrors.

The highly anticipated film, directed by Robert Eggers, is set for release on Christmas Day. Depp’s polished debut and Nosferatu‘s dark, chilling premise have already generated significant buzz, marking an exciting milestone in the rising star’s career.

