Maryam Nawaz vows to make Punjab a polio-free province

Punjab chief minister directs foolproof security for polio teams across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the police and administration to make foolproof arrangements for the security of anti-polio workers busy in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province.

In a special message, Chief Minister said that anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability.

She also resolved that the government will make Punjab completely polio-free province. She said it was necessary to ensure an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province.

CM Maryam said, “anti-polio vaccination of children traveling at railway stations and bus stands should also be ensured.”

She added that anti-polio vaccination campaign should be monitored thoroughly in different cities of the province.

Chief Minister said, “cold-chain transportation should be ensured as per SOPs during the ongoing vaccination campaign in all districts.” She added that comprehensive and effective planning is necessary to eliminate environmental samples of poliovirus.

On Monday, the final nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign was launched to protect 45 million children from the crippling disease, following a sharp rise in new cases.

So far, Pakistan has reported 63 confirmed cases since January.

According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the potentially fatal, paralyzing virus hasn’t been stopped.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, the prime minister’s adviser for the polio eradication program, said the anti-polio drive will continue until Dec. 22.

“As a mother, I am appealing to you to open your doors for health workers,” she said.

The authorities have deployed thousands of police officers to protect health workers following intelligence reports that insurgents could target them.

However, gunmen opened fire Monday on police escorting polio workers in Karak, a city in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing a police officer and wounding a health worker, local police said.