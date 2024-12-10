Soldier martyred, 15 Khawarij neutralised in Sambaza IBO

A significant quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the militants’ possession: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred and 15 Khawarij were neutralised during an intelligence-based operation conducted in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing reported on Tuesday.

According a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place in the area of Sambaza in Zhob, where the security forces targeted the militants’ position. During the exchange of fire, 15 ‘Khawarij’, were killed.

The statement detailed that a significant quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the militants’ possession.

During the exchange of fire one soldier, Sepoy Arif Rehman (32), from the district of Mansehra, embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during the heavy gunfire exchange.

Following the operation, security forces launched a sanitisation effort in the area to neutralise any remaining militants.

While affirming Pakistan’s security forces commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country, the ISPR statement reiterated the resolve of the brave soldiers’ whose sacrifices strengthen the force’s determination.

The country has been grappling with a sharp rise terrorist attack, particularly on security forces in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least 245 people, including 68 security personnel, have killed in terrorist attacks in the month of November alone.

These attacks have escalated since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire with the government in 2022 and pledged to target security forces.

In response, the government officially designated the banned TTP as Fitna al Khawarij in July, mandating all institutions to refer to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks as khariji (outcasts).