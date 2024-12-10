SCP rejects petition to shift founder PTI to KP, fines petitioner

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a petition seeking the transfer of PTI Founder Imran Khan from Adyala Jail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the petitioner.

A seven-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard the petition at the Supreme Court’s principal seat on Tuesday. The Bench included Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Shahid Bilal Hasan.

The Court deemed the petition unnecessary and irrelevant, ordering the petitioner, Abdul Qayum Khan, a private citizen, to pay the fine. The petitioner had argued that the petition was filed in the greater national interest. In response, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan remarked, “You have nothing to do with this matter.”

Justice Jamal Mandokhail suggested that the petitioner should address such policy matters in parliament, while Justice Musarrat Hilali humorously added, “See you again.”

It may be recalled that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called on the government to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to ease repeated incidents of protests in Islamabad.

He suggested that if Khan must remain in prison, he should be transferred to a jail in Peshawar, Haripur, or another part of KP, as it would be a more practical solution to the ongoing situation.