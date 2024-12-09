Doctors in limbo

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), based in Islamabad, has become synonymous with inefficiency, making things worse for thousands of doctors across the country. Getting necessary professional documents should be a basic administrative process, but it has turned into an ordeal lasting months.

Doctors, particularly those working in teaching hospitals, are waiting for their teaching experience certificates, which is a crucial document required for career progression and promotions. This delay is an inconvenience, and has serious repercussions.

As a matter of fact, for many doctors, their future professional growth hinges on the timely processing of these documents. Without them, they are unable to apply for promotions, pursue higher academic or professional qualifications, or even gain recognition for their years of service. Despite their repeated attempts to follow up with PMDC officials, they are left in the dark.

The situation at the PMDC’s head office in Islamabad is dire. With only a handful of staff handling thousands of cases, it is no surprise that the system is crumbling. The staff’s complete disregard for the urgency of the matter is both frustrating and bewildering.

The Universal Access Number (UAN) provided to the public is constantly out of service, leaving the applicants unable to get in touch with anyone for updates or assistance.

Even emails to PMDC go unanswered for weeks, if not months. Adding to the frustration, the PMDC’s online portal malfunctions more often than it works, making it almost impossible for doctors to check the status of their applications.

If the regulatory body that governs the medical profession is this disorganised and unresponsive, how can we expect the country’s healthcare system to function effectively?

The government must intervene. It is time to hold the PMDC accountable for its failure to serve the medical community. The doctors across Pakistan deserve better. They deserve a functional system that has respect for their time, their efforts, and their contributions to society.

DR AYESHA ALAM

KARACHI