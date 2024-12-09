PM directs swift action against protesters, vows to foil attempts of ‘sabotaging economy’

— Instructs no innocent, law-abiding citizen is arrested during crackdown

— Calls for ensuring safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to take swift actions against those involved in recent unrest, vandalism and chaos and damaging both public and private properties in Islamabad.

However, the PM directed to make it sure that no innocent and law-abiding citizen was arrested during the crackdown against those spreading chaos.

Chairing a review meeting on law and order situation, the prime minister stressed that the government will not allow anyone to disrupt the stability of the rapidly improving economy through chaos.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered to make the process of identifying those inciting disorder more effective and to gather solid evidence against them.

“Provide all necessary resources to the task force formed to take action against such elements,” he said and directed to bring the Federal Prosecution Service under the Ministry of Law.

He also asked the relevant authorities to complete the Islamabad Jail construction at the earliest and ensure immediate release of funds for this purpose.

During the meeting, it was informed that the scope of the Islamabad Safe City project was being expanded besides increasing the number of Safe City cameras. The meeting was also informed that the Islamabad Jail building will be completed by March next year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Coordinator to PM Rana Ihsan Afzal and other high officials.

PM for ensuring safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Meanwhile, the premier also directed the authorities concerned to formulate an action plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis, wishing to return from Syria, via neighboring countries as soon as possible.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting held here to review the current situation of Syria and safe evacuation of Pakistanis present in that country.

“All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria. The safety of Pakistanis' lives and property in Syria is our top priority,” the prime minister said while instructing to utilize all available resources for this purpose.

He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis. Until the security situation improves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Crisis Management Unit and information desks at Pakistani embassies in Syria and its neighboring countries should remain operational round-the-clock, the prime minister directed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials from relevant departments.