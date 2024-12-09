Opinion

Choking on neglect

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The smog crisis engulfing Lahore and other parts of Punjab has once again raised serious health and environmental concerns. Similar to the “Great Smog” of 1952 in London, Lahore now faces an alarming annual episode, as the city becomes blanketed in thick, toxic air each winter. Pollution levels have surged well beyond safe limits, posing severe risks, especially to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

The causes of Punjab’s smog are multifaceted, including emissions from factories and power plants, excessive vehicle usage, low-quality fuel, and crop residue burning in nearby areas. The impact on public health and daily life has been severe: respiratory illnesses are increasing, schools are being closed, and traffic disruptions have become routine. Despite the gravity of these effects, the government’s response has mostly been limited to short-term measures, such as closing schools on high-smog days, rather than addressing the underlying causes of pollution.

Punjab urgently needs a sustainable action plan. Establishing a “Clean Punjab Authority” could spearhead long-term initiatives, such as relocating factories, improving fuel quality, and promoting green spaces through genuine afforestation efforts. This approach would mirror London’s response after its own smog crisis, where environmental reforms and public health laws were implemented to effectively combat air pollution.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD

RAWALPINDI

