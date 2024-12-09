Corruption hollowing govt system, stalling progress: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday described corruption as a “cancer” that has infiltrated society, stalling progress and eroding the government system.

In his message on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need for collective action against corruption. He highlighted this year’s theme, “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” and called on the youth to take a leadership role in eradicating corruption to secure the nation’s future.

“Corruption is not just a crime; it’s an injustice to society that eats away at resources meant for development,” he said. “We need the active participation of the youth and support from the public to fight this menace.”

Murad Ali Shah reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. He noted that the provincial Anti-Corruption Department had been strengthened to investigate cases effectively, uncover scandals, and ensure that those involved face justice.

“The Sindh government remains dedicated to rooting out corruption and protecting the public’s trust. We will not allow dishonest individuals to misuse public funds,” he added.

In separate messages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the nation, reaffirming their commitment to transparent governance and accountability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the global significance of International Anti-Corruption Day, observing that corruption remains one of the greatest challenges to development and justice. “This day reminds us of our shared responsibility to combat corruption in all its forms,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need to ensure that public resources are used for their rightful purpose, benefiting all citizens equally. “Effective governance can only be achieved through transparency and accountability. Those misusing public funds or authority will face strict consequences,” he stated.

Both leaders stressed the importance of strengthening institutions like the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other law enforcement agencies to uphold the principles of integrity and justice. They assured the nation that the government would take firm actions to ensure that resources intended for public welfare reach their designated beneficiaries.

As the global community observes International Anti-Corruption Day, Pakistan’s leaders have called for united efforts across political, social, and institutional platforms to address the root causes of corruption and safeguard the country’s future.