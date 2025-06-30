Opinion

Phulji reads

By Editor's Mail

Education is a fundamental right for every individual residing in the country, and it is equally important to have a library in every city and town. A library serves as a place where individuals can learn and grow, equipping them with capabilities across various fields. Regrettably, there is a town in Dadu called Phulji, which is well-known for its railway station, yet it lacks a library. The residents of Phulji are advocating for the establishment of a public library. Libraries offer numerous benefits, including access to free resources, fostering a love of reading and promoting lifelong learning. They also provide a quiet, disciplined space for study and research and serve as community hubs. Therefore, I urge the relevant authorities to address this matter and make it possible for the people of Phulji to have access to a library.

ABDUL SAMAD MEMON

DADU

