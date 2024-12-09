Gandapur lashes out at NAB for ‘promoting corruption’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday strongly criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), stating that the institution is “promoting corruption”.

“NAB is being misused, and when institutions are misused, what happens? Corruption increases,” said Gandapur while speaking at an event marking International Anti-Corruption Day.

“We condemn corruption, yet we are part of it. Despite so many years, why hasn’t corruption been eradicated from society? We haven’t corrected ourselves, nor have we held ourselves accountable. The day we stop indulging in corruption, it will end,” Gandapur continued.

He further said that that efforts to eliminate corruption must begin at the grassroots level. “Corruption is done for ourselves or for our children, but until corrupt individuals are punished, corruption will not end,” he added.

Gandapur further stated, “I cannot doubt anyone’s intentions or thoughts; Islam prohibits making false accusations.

While everyone is talking about accountability, nothing is happening on the ground. Accountability must start with ourselves, but we haven’t succeeded due to the environment we live in.”

He shared a personal anecdote, saying, “We engage in corruption for money, but peace and blessings cannot be bought with it. After I won the election, my mother was diagnosed with cancer. While I was preparing to become the Chief Minister, she passed away. I was ready to sell everything for her treatment, but cancer was in its final stage, and I couldn’t save her. Money is of no use in such situations.”

The Chief Minister stressed, “Unless I correct myself, nothing will improve. To attain paradise, we need to strengthen our faith. What is destined for us cannot be taken away, and what isn’t will never be given to us.”

He criticized societal hypocrisy, saying, “People offer prayers but still engage in dishonesty, believing they will go to paradise. Only virtuous people will go to paradise, not those who indulge in such acts.

Jobs are reportedly sold; who is buying them? It’s you. Stop buying, and they will stop being sold. Parents pay bribes to increase their children’s grades, leading the next generation toward wrongdoing. You cannot blame India, Israel, or the United States for such evils. Both the giver and taker of bribes are condemned in Islam.”

Gandapur asked, “What wrong did you commit that forced you to pay a bribe? If you’re paying for a job, you are essentially usurping someone else’s right. A mother who raises her children on corrupt money cannot be the mother under whose feet lies paradise.”