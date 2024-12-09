China to establish robotic agricultural equipment plant in Punjab

BEIJING: In a landmark development for Punjab’s agricultural sector, a Chinese company has announced plans to set up a manufacturing plant for robotic farming equipment in the province.

The initiative is aimed at revolutionizing agriculture with modern technology and boosting productivity.

The announcement came during Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s official visit to China, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab Agriculture Department and China’s AI Force Tech. The MoU outlines a partnership to develop and produce robotic agricultural equipment tailored to meet the needs of Punjab’s farmers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who witnessed the signing ceremony, expressed her government’s full support for the project, calling it a transformative step for Punjab’s farming sector. “Our commitment is to ensure the prosperity of farmers by adopting modern technology in the agriculture sector,” she stated.

The manufacturing plant is expected to streamline farming practices, improve crop yields, and reduce the challenges faced by farmers in Punjab. During her visit, Maryam Nawaz inspected advanced robotic agricultural machinery and reaffirmed her administration’s resolve to integrate such innovations into local farming.

AI Force Tech representatives have announced plans for a delegation to visit Punjab soon, furthering the collaboration.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in Beijing on Sunday for an eight-day visit, accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, and provincial ministers Bilal Akbar and Ashiq Kirmani.

Upon arrival, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from six senior officials of the Communist Party of China, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, and other dignitaries.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz plans to meet Chinese officials, visit schools, hospitals, and other institutions, and discuss avenues for enhancing Pak-China cooperation. In a meeting with Communist Party officials, she highlighted the strong ties between the two nations.

“Pak-China friendship is reaching new heights,” she remarked. “We aim to elevate Punjab’s economic and financial standing through China’s support.”

The robotic agricultural equipment plant is just one of many initiatives expected to emerge from the Chief Minister’s visit, signaling a new era of technological advancement and economic growth for Punjab.