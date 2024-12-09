CJ Afridi to visit remote districts to tackle judicial challenges

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has decided to undertake visits to far-flung districts, in a bid to ensure the swift delivery of justice and address the challenges faced by the judiciary.

The Supreme Court announced this initiative on Monday as part of ongoing efforts to improve district courts and respond to pressing issues.

The Chief Justice’s decision aims to strengthen the judicial system at the grassroots level, particularly in remote regions.

The focus would be on improving the efficiency of the district judiciary and addressing local challenges.

On his first visit to Gwadar, the Chief Justice met with District and Session Judges from areas including Turbat, Panjgur, and Chaghi.

During the meeting, he reassured the judges of the court’s commitment to resolving their issues.

The Supreme Court statement highlighted that Justice Yahya Afridi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, reaffirmed the importance of preserving the dignity of judicial officers and maintaining the respect of the judiciary nationwide.

Addressing judicial reforms, a meeting chaired by Justice Afridi in Gwadar discussed key matters related to improving the judicial system.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a sub-committee for Balochistan to visit various jails and propose comprehensive reforms for the prison system.

Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, and Justice Abdullah Baloch, Monitoring Judge for Prisons, were also present at the meeting.

The reform committee aims to improve the judicial system, offering a more efficient framework for addressing issues at both the district and provincial levels.

The Chief Justice’s initiative underscores the growing importance of addressing judicial challenges in Pakistan’s more remote areas, ensuring that every region has access to timely and effective justice.