Katie Holmes Defends Daughter Suri Against False Inheritance Reports: ‘It’s Dangerous’

Katie Holmes is standing up for her daughter Suri Cruise, pushing back against false reports about her inheritance from Tom Cruise. On December 8, the actress shared an Instagram post calling out articles that claimed Suri, now 18, had received a million-dollar trust fund from her father. Holmes labeled the reports “completely false,” writing, “You can stop making stuff up. Enough.”

While many fans supported her stance, one commenter dismissed the issue, suggesting Holmes and her daughter are not facing real hardships. In response, Holmes acknowledged their perspective but defended her decision to address the rumors. “I don’t disagree, but in the world today, I don’t want a target on my child’s back. It’s dangerous,” she wrote.

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has consistently prioritized protecting her daughter’s privacy. Speaking to Glamour in April 2023, the Dawson’s Creek alum expressed her commitment to shielding Suri from undue attention. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Holmes said.

The pair celebrated a major milestone in June, as Suri graduated from her New York City high school. Photographs captured the mother-daughter duo hugging and posing for pictures, with Suri donning a red cap and gown over a white dress. Notably, the teenager used the name “Suri Noelle” instead of “Suri Cruise” in her school’s graduation program.

Holmes’ firm stance against the rumors highlights her ongoing effort to keep Suri out of the spotlight, a priority since her daughter’s early years in the public eye.