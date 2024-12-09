JI announces Million March in Islamabad against economic crisis

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced plans for a Million March in Islamabad on December 29, calling for action against Pakistan’s worsening economic and political crises.

Addressing a press conference, JI Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticized the country’s governance, drawing comparisons to Syria under Bashar al-Assad, where people’s rights were denied. He argued that Pakistan’s resources are controlled by a small elite, creating widespread economic disparity.

Rehman dismissed the recent stock market surge as a “fake rally,” accusing influential players of manipulating the market for personal gain while ignoring systemic economic issues. He emphasized the need for structural reforms to address taxation, resource distribution, and public welfare.

Highlighting Karachi’s dire state under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Rehman criticised the ongoing water crisis and land occupation issues. He accused PPP of exploiting Sindh’s resources without delivering basic services, despite 17 years of rule in the province.

Rehman also lambasted the government for its privatisation policies, particularly regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and K-Electric, accusing authorities of corruption and inefficiency. He highlighted that privatisation had failed to reduce energy costs or improve services, further burdening the public.

The JI leader called for comprehensive reforms in the energy sector to reduce electricity costs and boost exports, asserting that Pakistan’s economy could only recover through structural changes, not empty rhetoric.

The Million March aims to unite citizens in demanding accountability and urgent action from the government to address the nation’s challenges.