NATIONAL

Damascus airport closure leaves Pakistanis stranded, embassy extends support

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured on Monday that all Pakistani nationals in Syria are safe amid the evolving situation in the region.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged Pakistani citizens in Syria to exercise caution.

Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, reaffirming that there has been no change in Pakistan’s principled stance on the matter.

She highlighted that Damascus Airport is currently closed but reassured that Pakistan’s embassy in Syria is in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals, including pilgrims (zaireen). The embassy remains operational to provide necessary assistance and guidance.

“The Embassy of Pakistan in Syria is closely monitoring the situation and will facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals once the airport reopens,” the spokesperson added.

Previous article
PTI seeks answers to Nov 26 ‘shooting’, targeting of Pashtuns in federal capital
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC slams federal govt over delays in repatriating Baldia factory fire...

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday criticized the federal government and relevant authorities for their lack of progress in extraditing Hammad Siddiqui,...

Govt, JUI-F in talks to finalise madrasa registration framework

PHC grants transit bail to Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Daring Sequined Gown Amid Buzz About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.