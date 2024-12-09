Damascus airport closure leaves Pakistanis stranded, embassy extends support

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured on Monday that all Pakistani nationals in Syria are safe amid the evolving situation in the region.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged Pakistani citizens in Syria to exercise caution.

Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, reaffirming that there has been no change in Pakistan’s principled stance on the matter.

She highlighted that Damascus Airport is currently closed but reassured that Pakistan’s embassy in Syria is in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals, including pilgrims (zaireen). The embassy remains operational to provide necessary assistance and guidance.

“The Embassy of Pakistan in Syria is closely monitoring the situation and will facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals once the airport reopens,” the spokesperson added.