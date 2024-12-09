PTI seeks answers to Nov 26 ‘shooting’, targeting of Pashtuns in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and lawmaker Zartaj Gul on Monday raised glaring questions during a session of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior as to why security forces had fired upon the peaceful protesters at a PTI rally on November 26.

The session convened on Monday under the chairmanship of MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz during which committee member Zartaj Gul submitted written questions to the committee chairman, seeking answers regarding the events of November 26.

She asked who had ordered the shooting at peaceful protesters, how many people had been martyred or injured, and why journalists were being arrested. Gul also questioned why only Pashtuns were being targeted in Islamabad.

In response to Gul’s queries, committee member Tariq Fazal Chaudhry denied the claim that only Pashtuns were being targeted in Islamabad, calling it a “lie and propaganda.” He clarified that people from various regions, including non-Pashtuns and those from regions outside Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), had also been arrested.

The session also saw tension arise over the absence of the Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which led to strong reactions from committee members.

Nawaz expressed frustration, stating that FIA officers were involved in blackmailing individuals, with no oversight from ministers or secretaries. He further criticised the FIA for not addressing public concerns and said that officers were involved in corrupt practices such as extortion.

Committee member Chaudhry Naseer added that FIA sub-inspectors were arresting people and demanding bribes starting from Rs1.5 million. He questioned the role of the FIA, describing it as a body engaged in blackmail and profiteering.

MNA Hanif Abbasi also expressed dissatisfaction with the FIA’s response to complaints of blackmailing citizens, stating that despite raising the issue, no action had been taken. MNA Nabil Gabol suggested that the FIA should not be called to the committee if this was the agency’s modus operandi.

Nawaz further criticised the FIA, highlighting the arbitrary arrest of individuals, including those granted bail, and the continued issues of missing persons. He stressed that the issue of missing persons should be resolved, urging that the committee be updated on progress within the week.

The Additional DG of FIA assured the committee that actions would be taken in accordance with the law. Additionally, the committee unanimously approved the Coast Guard Amendment Bill, while the Criminal Law Amendment Bill was deferred until the next session.