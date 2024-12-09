NATIONAL

Wafaq-ul-Madaris chief assures Mohsin Naqvi of support on Madaris Bill

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Maulana Fazl Raheem Ashrafi, Patron-in-Chief of Wafaq-ul-Madaris, pledged to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that the religious education body would play a constructive role in resolving concerns over the proposed Madaris Bill.

The assurance came during a meeting at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore on Monday.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamia Ashrafia, where he inquired about Maulana Fazl Raheem’s health and conveyed his best wishes. The two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion on the legislation aimed at regulating religious seminaries.

Maulana Fazl Raheem stressed the importance of avoiding politicization of madaris issues, advocating for a focus on practical solutions. He proposed that Punjab should adopt a framework akin to the federal government’s approach by bringing madaris under the supervision of the education department.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for Wafaq-ul-Madaris’s willingness to contribute positively to the legislation process. The meeting concluded with Maulana Fazl Raheem offering special prayers for Pakistan’s security, development, and prosperity.

