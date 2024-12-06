State-of-the-art Gwadar Airport ready for launch by month end, says PCAA

GWADAR: Preparations for the operationalization of the New Gwadar International Airport have entered the final stages, with the facility set to become operational by the end of this month, according to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

During his visit to the site, acting Director General of PCAA Zeeshan Saeed received a detailed briefing from Project Director Faizullah Khattak about the airport’s readiness.

Stakeholders were also updated on the business opportunities and economic zones linked to the airport’s development.

The $246 million airport, funded in part by a Chinese grant, boasts state-of-the-art facilities, a modern terminal building, and a large runway capable of accommodating all types of large aircraft.

The PCAA expressed satisfaction with the progress and stated that the new airport will serve as a catalyst for trade and economic growth in the region.