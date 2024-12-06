HEADLINES

State-of-the-art Gwadar Airport ready for launch by month end, says PCAA

By Staff Report

GWADAR: Preparations for the operationalization of the New Gwadar International Airport have entered the final stages, with the facility set to become operational by the end of this month, according to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

During his visit to the site, acting Director General of PCAA Zeeshan Saeed received a detailed briefing from Project Director Faizullah Khattak about the airport’s readiness.

Stakeholders were also updated on the business opportunities and economic zones linked to the airport’s development.

The $246 million airport, funded in part by a Chinese grant, boasts state-of-the-art facilities, a modern terminal building, and a large runway capable of accommodating all types of large aircraft.

The PCAA expressed satisfaction with the progress and stated that the new airport will serve as a catalyst for trade and economic growth in the region.

 

Previous article
Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid reconcile as latter advocates for release of political prisoners
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Indian police fire tear gas to halt farmers’ protest march to...

NEW DELHI: Indian police fired tear gas on Friday at protesting farmers attempting to march to the capital New Delhi to push for their...

Diddy’s teen victim ordered to reveal her name

Rain, snowfall likely in parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

Meghan Markle accused of making ‘money’ while Prince Harry struggles for identity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.