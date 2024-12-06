China, India agree to take measures to further ease border situation

BEIJING: China and India have agreed to take measures to further ease the border situation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Shri Gourangalal Das, joint secretary of the East Asia Division of the Indian Foreign Ministry, held the 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs on Thursday in New Delhi.

Both sides spoke highly of the existing solutions regarding border issues and agreed to continue to comprehensively and effectively implement relevant solutions and take measures to further ease the border situation, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Based on the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, the two sides focused on preparations for the next round of the Special Representatives’ Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question, according to the statement.

Both sides agreed to continue to leverage the role of the border negotiation mechanism, maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, and safeguard sustainable peace and tranquility in the border areas, it said.

Representatives from the foreign affairs, defense, interior and immigration departments of both countries participated in Thursday’s meeting.