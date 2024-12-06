Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid reconcile as latter advocates for release of political prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed recently recounted an emotional reunion with PTI founder Imran Khan, marking a moment of reconciliation after past political tensions.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Rashid described his brief but heartfelt interaction with Khan. “Imran Khan hugged me and said, ‘You and I are one. Forget what happened,'” he shared. Rashid expressed joy at meeting the PTI leader after a long hiatus, emphasizing the warmth of their encounter.

During their conversation, Imran Khan highlighted the pivotal role of overseas Pakistanis in rescuing the country from its current economic turmoil. Rashid noted his advocacy for granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, aligning with Khan’s vision.

Addressing reporters, Rashid predicted significant political shifts before December 30, hinting at potential changes within Pakistan’s major political parties, the PML-N and PPP.

He distanced himself from aligning with any political faction but called for the resolution of the nation’s ongoing political crisis. Rashid stressed the importance of releasing political prisoners, including Imran Khan, to uphold constitutional integrity and justice.

Rashid also voiced his concerns over Pakistan’s economic challenges, blaming the ruling elite for the country’s financial collapse. He criticized the wealthy for evading taxes while the poor bear the brunt of economic hardship. “The IMF delegation is leaving, but the suffering of the poor will persist,” he lamented.

The AML chief revealed that many accused in political cases, including PTI members, lacked legal representation. “About 102 accused individuals have not hired lawyers yet, and legal proceedings are delayed due to incomplete documentation,” he said. He also noted that 11 cases were still pending against him.

On a positive note, Sheikh Rashid reiterated his commitment to education, especially for underprivileged children. He highlighted his party’s efforts in establishing 60 educational institutions and pledged to cover admission fees for girls in Rawalpindi. “The poor are my priority, and I will continue working for their betterment,” he stated.

Rashid concluded by calling for unity among political leaders to steer the country out of its current crisis, reaffirming his stance for justice and economic stability.